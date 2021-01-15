Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.84. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
