Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.84. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

