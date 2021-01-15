Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 729 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $10,585,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,030,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 97,641 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $3,356,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

