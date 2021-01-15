Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 698 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

