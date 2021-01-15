Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

