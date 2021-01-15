Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 805.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

