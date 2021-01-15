Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Nikola by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

