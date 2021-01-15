Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $175,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.