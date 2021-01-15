Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

