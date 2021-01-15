Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

