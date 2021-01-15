Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,178 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 86,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

