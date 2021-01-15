Pillar Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $125,161.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00429285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.40 or 0.04059159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.