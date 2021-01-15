Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,718,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

