Pi Financial Boosts GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.75

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday.

GGD stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 341,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,768. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

