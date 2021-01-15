Pi Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Get GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GGD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.46. The company had a trading volume of 325,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,829. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GoGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.56.

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.