PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.88.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

