Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. 7,381,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,573,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.