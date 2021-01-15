Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.