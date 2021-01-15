Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

