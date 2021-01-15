Phala.Network (PHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.15 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,116,559 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

