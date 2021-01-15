Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

