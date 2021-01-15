Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.75 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

