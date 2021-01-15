Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.