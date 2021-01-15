Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.80

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €192.80 ($226.82) and last traded at €191.00 ($224.71), with a volume of 8753 shares. The stock had previously closed at €188.60 ($221.88).

Several research firms have issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €158.27 and its 200 day moving average is €165.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.10.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

