Peugeot’s (PUGOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUGOY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peugeot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peugeot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Peugeot stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Peugeot has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

