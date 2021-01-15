Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peugeot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

PUGOY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Peugeot has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

