Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Raised to $50.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,827 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,065 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,870.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

