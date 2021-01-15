Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

PDRDY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 108,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

