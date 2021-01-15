Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 5.8%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.57. 1,205,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,196,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $365.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

