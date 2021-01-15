Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) Head-To-Head Survey

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Performant Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Performant Financial has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -19.83% -13.36% -4.72% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performant Financial and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $150.43 million 0.44 -$26.82 million ($0.40) -3.00 Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 0.00 -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Performant Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Sharing Economy International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

