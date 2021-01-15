PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. 49,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

