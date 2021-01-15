Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PNR stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

