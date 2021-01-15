Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.49

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $13.17. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 640,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

