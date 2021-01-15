Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

