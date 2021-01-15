PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 761,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,812. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

