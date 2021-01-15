Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.52. 1,739,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

