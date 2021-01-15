Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 19,771 iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of EUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 36,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

