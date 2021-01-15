Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $61.85. 2,806,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

