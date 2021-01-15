Patrick Vaughan Sells 7,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21).

Patrick Vaughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36).

LMP opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.47. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

