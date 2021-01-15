Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Parks! America stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 6,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Parks! America
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.