Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Parks! America stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 6,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008.

