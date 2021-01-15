Parkgene 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $589,521.73 and $126.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 300% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00427232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.31 or 0.04103034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

