Parachute Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Parachute has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $249,299.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 587,843,482 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.