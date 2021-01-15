Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $41,772.53 and approximately $157,094.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236224 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00057533 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

