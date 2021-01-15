PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,167. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,023 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.