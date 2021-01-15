Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $45.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. 235,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,029. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $19,740,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.