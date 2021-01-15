Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $61,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

