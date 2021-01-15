PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0007

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. PAC Global has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $13,309.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,924,067,097 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

