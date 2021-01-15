Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.26

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 50855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZON shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.