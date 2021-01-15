OWNDATA Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $210.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

