Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.13

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 1113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

