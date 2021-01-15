Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. 102,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 50.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 379,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 148.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 267.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

