Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 3,379,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

